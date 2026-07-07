Lost your job? ESIC will pay you for 3 months

Scheme details

What is Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana?

The ABVKY was launched in 2018 as a pilot scheme and has been extended several times since then. It provides temporary financial relief to insured workers who become unemployed, helping them meet their basic expenses while looking for a new job. Under this scheme, eligible insured persons can get cash compensation equal to 50% of their average daily wages for up to 90 days during unemployment.