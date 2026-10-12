ET Business Growth Summit in Mumbai spotlights MSME scaling strategies
The ET Business Growth Summit just wrapped up in Mumbai, bringing together business leaders to talk real strategies for scaling up, especially for MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises).
The focus was on how companies can adapt to changing markets, rethink their products, and grab new growth opportunities.
The event had support from IDBI Bank, MIDC, and Thakral Enterprise.
MIDC $250B Mumbai data center interest
Maharashtra's MSME sector is massive, 12 million businesses strong and supporting almost 25 million people.
Deependra Singh Kushwah (IAS), CEO, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), shared that there's $250 billion worth of investment interest in data centers around Mumbai, plus Nashik is becoming a defense production hotspot.
IDBI Bank's C.S. Arya, GM, also talked about tailored schemes available for MSMEs.
The summit ended by honoring entrepreneurs who are shaking things up with innovation and fresh ideas.