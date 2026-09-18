ET HR Excellence Awards 2027 spotlights HR transformation of year
The HR Transformation of the Year category at the ET HR Excellence Awards 2027 is all about spotlighting organizations that have completed an HR transformation, such as a new operating model, redesigned structure, or more effective ways of working.
Think faster decisions, smoother teamwork, and better employee support, all in response to what today's workforce actually wants and how quickly businesses need to adapt.
Any organization eligible after HR revamp
Any organization (big company, startup, NGO, or family business) can enter if they have fully revamped their HR game.
Judges are looking for real before-and-after changes: simpler processes, clearer team roles, and easier access to services.
The main goal? Prove your HR moves actually made life better and work faster for everyone involved.