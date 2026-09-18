ET Product of the Year 2026 highlights India fintech infrastructure
The Economic Times Product of the Year Awards 2026 are shining a spotlight on the tech that keeps India's digital finance running smoothly.
The ET Fintech Infrastructure Product of the Year category recognizes platforms like payment gateways and KYC systems, basically, the behind-the-scenes tools that make banking and online payments fast, safe, and hassle-free for everyone.
Awards require launches upgrades and adoption
These awards highlight platforms tackling real challenges in finance, from managing payments to verifying customers and making lending easier.
To win, products had to launch or upgrade recently and prove they were being used, with integration, transaction or platform-adoption evidence demonstrating their progress and impact.
By celebrating these innovations, the award encourages even more cool ideas in India's digital money world.