ET summit leaders discuss AI and hubs beyond Bengaluru
At the ET Business Growth Summit in Bengaluru, leaders and founders gathered to talk about how tech like AI is shaping business.
BV Naidu, Chairman of Karnataka's Digital Economy Mission, said building new business hubs in cities beyond Bengaluru, like Mysuru and Mangaluru, could spread growth across the state.
BV Naidu calls AI game changer
Naidu called AI a game-changer for industries, pointing to Global Capability Centers as proof that change is already here.
He said AI may lead to job disruption in the short term but believes the long-term benefits will be worth it.
"The rise of GCCs already reflects this shift," he added.
India trade deals and scaling talks
The summit also spotlighted India's trade deals with the UK and EU, which could open up export opportunities if used well.
A fireside chat with Kumar Neel Lohit, Executive Director, IDBI Bank, focused on helping small businesses grow, while leaders from Wonderla and Onsurity shared honest takes on what it really takes to scale up in Bengaluru's buzzing startup scene.