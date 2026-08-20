Etched founded by 3 24-year-old Harvard dropouts ships AI chips
Etched, started by three 24-year-old Harvard dropouts, is quickly making a name for itself in the AI hardware world.
Despite early doubts about their age and experience, they have landed Jane Street as their first customer and already secured more than $1 billion in orders.
Their AI chips are now shipping.
Etched secures nearly $2B
Backed by nearly $2 billion in funding, including a new $700 million funding round led by Jane Street, Etched is now valued at $21 billion.
The company has been hiring top talent from NVIDIA, with former NVIDIA engineer Anthony Gamerman saying, "You go, 'Whoa, I can't believe so-and-so is heading over to Etched.'"
About 15% of their 400 employees are former NVIDIA employees.
Their processors were up and running just 44 days after getting test chips, letting Jane Street use them.