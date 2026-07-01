Etched raises $800 million in Jane Street-led round, plans summer shipment

Etched has $1B contracts, investor support

Co-founder Robert Wachen shared that Etched already has $1 billion worth of sales contracts lined up, even though the customers are still under wraps.

The company's investor list is stacked, with over $100 million from Jane Street plus support from AI legends like Geoffrey Hinton and Fei-Fei Li.

Etched is aiming to take on NVIDIA by building specialized chips to speed up AI work.