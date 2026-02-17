Why Eternal has joined hands with OpenAI in India

Eternal has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its platforms. The collaboration will cover popular services such as Zomato , Blinkit, District, Hyperpure, and Nugget. The main focus of this alliance is to implement AI across Eternal's apps, partner platforms, and internal systems.

Tech upgrade Integrating coding models into Stitch Eternal is also looking to integrate OpenAI's latest coding models, including the GPT-5.3-Codex, into Stitch. This is the company's in-house automation as well as developer orchestration platform. The collaboration will leverage OpenAI's Enterprise API to improve the user interactions with its platforms and deploy advanced AI tools within partner applications.

Strategic goals Exploring next-generation search interfaces The company plans to use OpenAI models for specific use cases, such as AI-assisted workflows for merchants and delivery partners, contextual AI assistants within partner portals, and experimentation with next-generation search interfaces. These initiatives aim to make AI more useful in everyday decisions while ensuring reliability and speed across its platforms.

Infrastructure upgrade Strengthening AI infrastructure across platforms Eternal is focusing on strengthening its AI infrastructure across consumer and enterprise platforms. The company is building AI as a foundational infrastructure across its commerce ecosystem. For Nugget, OpenAI's models will be used for specific use cases to speed up product development.

