Why Eternal has joined hands with OpenAI in India
What's the story
Eternal has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its platforms. The collaboration will cover popular services such as Zomato, Blinkit, District, Hyperpure, and Nugget. The main focus of this alliance is to implement AI across Eternal's apps, partner platforms, and internal systems.
Tech upgrade
Integrating coding models into Stitch
Eternal is also looking to integrate OpenAI's latest coding models, including the GPT-5.3-Codex, into Stitch. This is the company's in-house automation as well as developer orchestration platform. The collaboration will leverage OpenAI's Enterprise API to improve the user interactions with its platforms and deploy advanced AI tools within partner applications.
Strategic goals
Exploring next-generation search interfaces
The company plans to use OpenAI models for specific use cases, such as AI-assisted workflows for merchants and delivery partners, contextual AI assistants within partner portals, and experimentation with next-generation search interfaces. These initiatives aim to make AI more useful in everyday decisions while ensuring reliability and speed across its platforms.
Infrastructure upgrade
Strengthening AI infrastructure across platforms
Eternal is focusing on strengthening its AI infrastructure across consumer and enterprise platforms. The company is building AI as a foundational infrastructure across its commerce ecosystem. For Nugget, OpenAI's models will be used for specific use cases to speed up product development.
Training initiative
Structured partner upskilling program
Eternal and OpenAI are also looking at a partnership on a structured Partner Upskilling Programme (PSP). The program aims to drive AI adoption across Eternal's restaurant and delivery partner ecosystem. It will focus on deploying advanced AI tools within partner applications to support operational efficiency, compliance, as well as business decision-making.