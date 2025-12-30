Eternal shares plunge to 5-month low: Here we decode why
What's the story
Shares of Eternal have hit a 5-month low today. The fall comes after reports of Vipin Kapooria's resignation as the CFO of Blinkit, a quick-commerce arm under Eternal. At around 12:00pm today, the stock was trading at ₹275.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down by 2.46% from its previous close.
Career shift
Kapooria's potential return to Flipkart
Kapooria, who joined Blinkit last year, is said to be leaving for Flipkart. The move comes amid rising competition in the quick-commerce space. Kapooria had previously spent over seven years at Flipkart before joining Blinkit. His departure leaves an open question as to who will take over as Blinkit's new CFO.
Market dynamics
Blinkit's market position and future challenges
As the leader in the quick-commerce sector, Blinkit faces stiff competition from Swiggy's Instamart and Zepto. The company also competes with Tata's BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes, and Amazon Now. Notably, all three top players, Blinkit parent Eternal, Swiggy, and Zepto, have collectively lost nearly ₹9,000 crore over the past nine to 11 months due to fierce market competition.