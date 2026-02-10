Eternal, Swiggy shares jump up to 6%: Here's why

Shares of Eternal and Swiggy have hit multi-month highs today. The surge comes after Eternal's launch of an AI-powered hotline for delivery partner onboarding and increased mutual fund investments in both companies. Eternal's shares jumped over 6% to ₹307.45 each, their highest since November 21. Meanwhile, Swiggy's shares surged over 5% to ₹350.95 each, a peak in nearly a month.

Tech innovation AI hotline for delivery partner onboarding Eternal has launched an AI-powered hotline (89200 89200) to simplify the onboarding process for delivery partners. The company said, "the call initiates an AI-enabled WhatsApp journey where onboarding and background verification unfold in minutes." This comes after Eternal's launch of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer support platform called Nugget for businesses worldwide last year.

Market trend Mutual fund investments surge in new-age companies A report by the Economic Times has revealed that domestic mutual funds held shares worth around ₹1.77 lakh crore in about 12 new-age companies. This is nearly double from last year's ₹95,000 crore. Eternal and Swiggy are among the major names where these mutual fund houses have increased their stakes significantly.

