Eternal, the company behind Zomato, posts 346% Q4 profit surge

FY26 revenue tops ₹54,364cr

For all of FY26, Eternal's revenue more than doubled to ₹54,364 crore from last year.

But here's the twist: annual profit actually rose 31% to ₹366 crore.

Still, Zomato's food delivery and Blinkit's quick commerce businesses kept things moving upward overall, showing strong growth even with some bumps along the way.