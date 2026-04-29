Eternal, the company behind Zomato, posts 346% Q4 profit surge
Business
Eternal, the company behind Zomato, just reported a 346% surge in profit for the fourth quarter of FY26: ₹174 crore this quarter versus ₹39 crore last year.
Revenue also shot up by nearly 200%, hitting ₹17,292 crore. So, business is definitely booming on the quarterly front.
FY26 revenue tops ₹54,364cr
For all of FY26, Eternal's revenue more than doubled to ₹54,364 crore from last year.
But here's the twist: annual profit actually rose 31% to ₹366 crore.
Still, Zomato's food delivery and Blinkit's quick commerce businesses kept things moving upward overall, showing strong growth even with some bumps along the way.