Eternal's Blinkit dark stores ate up half of its revenue

Hiring costs skyrocketed in FY25

All this hiring came at a price: employee expenses jumped 54% to ₹2,558 crore while average salaries actually dropped by up to 32%.

Even with revenues up 67% in FY25, profits for Q1 FY26 fell sharply—down 90% from last year—as inventory and expansion costs piled up.

The pay for independent directors also shot up over 300%, showing how spending priorities are shifting as the company grows fast.