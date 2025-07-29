Microsoft lays off 9,000 employees in latest round of layoffs

Gaming team takes big hit

The gaming team took a big hit—over 3,000 roles were cut after the Activision Blizzard acquisition, leading to The Initiative studio shutting down and games like Perfect Dark and Everwild getting canceled.

Microsoft says it's investing $80 billion in AI tech (which now writes up to 30% of code for some projects) and is offering severance pay, healthcare, and job placement help to those impacted by the layoffs.