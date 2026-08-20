Ether surges 18% past $2,250 as Bitcoin crosses $69,100

The big push came after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he had at least doubled the size of the department's bond buyback operations, which should make it easier for investors to put money into riskier assets like crypto.

Other coins joined the party too: HYPE jumped over 19%, Solana gained over 10%, and XRP climbed 10% to $1.09, recovering the dollar level it lost on Tuesday for the first time since 2024.

Even President Donald Trump chimed in, urging Congress to move forward on clearer crypto regulations, a move that's adding even more optimism to the market right now.