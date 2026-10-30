Etherscan labeled wallet sells FUNToken on Uniswap, token crashes 90%+

A wallet that Etherscan labels "Binance Hot Wallet Exploiter 2" just rocked the crypto world by dumping millions of FUNToken (FUN) on Uniswap.

The fresh address sold 134.1 million FUN for 111.5 ETH, about $250,000 in the FUN/WETH pool, which sent the token's price crashing by more than 90% over subsequent hours.