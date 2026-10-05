Ethiopian Airlines orders 10 Boeing freighters: 8 777-8s, 2 777s
Business
Ethiopian Airlines is leveling up its cargo game with an order for 10 Boeing freighters: eight of the next-generation 777-8s and two 777 freighters.
This move builds on their earlier milestone as Africa's first airline to order the advanced 777X passenger jets, showing they're serious about staying ahead in aviation.
Ethiopian Airlines to boost international shipments
These new planes aren't just for show. They'll help Ethiopian Airlines handle more international shipments and support Ethiopian Airlines's expanding global network and advancing its international freight operations.
By adding both proven and cutting-edge aircraft, the airline is aiming to expand its global network and offer even better service.