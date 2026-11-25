Etihad adds 8 destinations for Indian flyers including Chicago, Milan
Etihad Airways just made travel plans a lot more exciting for Indian flyers by adding eight new destinations: Calgary, Gothenburg, Chicago, Boston, Charlotte, Washington, D.C. Munich, and Milan.
This means easier access to the Canadian Rockies, Swedish culture, and some major US cities, all on one network.
Etihad offers Abu Dhabi US preclearance
Traveling to the US is now simpler since you can clear immigration in Abu Dhabi before you fly out.
Plus, Etihad's offering a complimentary stopover in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain: think beaches, cool attractions, and theme parks.
If you book by November 29 for trips until June 15 next year, you can also snag up to 20% off fares to over 50 places.