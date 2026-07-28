EU $1 billion fine sparks $10 billion lawsuits against Google
Business
Google was fined $1 billion by the European Union for favoring its own services over competitors, a move that has now sparked private lawsuits piling up to $10 billion.
The claims point to both recent rule-breaking under the Digital Markets Act and older antitrust issues, putting even more heat on Google in Europe.
Rivals win cases, Google challenges
Companies like Germany's Idealo and Sweden's PriceRunner have already scored big wins, while Italy's Moltiply Group and others are seeking billions more.
Rivals say the latest EU ruling proves Google is still playing unfairly.
Google, meanwhile, is challenging these cases, but experts expect long legal battles ahead, especially since the company has already paid over €10 billion in fines for similar practices in the past decade.