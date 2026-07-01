EU caps steel imports 18.3 million metric tons, tightens tracing Business Jul 01, 2026

The European Union is rolling out some big changes to protect its industries and keep trade fair, especially with China.

The EU rolled out the steel measures on July 01, 2026, capping annual steel imports at 18.3 million metric tons: anything above that gets hit with a hefty 50% tariff.

They're also tightening rules to trace where steel really comes from, so companies can't sneak around the limits by shipping through other countries.