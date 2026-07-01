EU caps steel imports 18.3 million metric tons, tightens tracing
The European Union is rolling out some big changes to protect its industries and keep trade fair, especially with China.
The EU rolled out the steel measures on July 01, 2026, capping annual steel imports at 18.3 million metric tons: anything above that gets hit with a hefty 50% tariff.
They're also tightening rules to trace where steel really comes from, so companies can't sneak around the limits by shipping through other countries.
EU ends parcel exemption, charges €3
Online shoppers, heads up: the EU is adding a €3 customs fee to all parcels under €150, ending the old exemption.
This mainly targets super-cheap e-commerce orders from sites like Shein and Temu, which made up nearly all parcel imports but just a tiny slice of total value last year.
The EU says many of these packages don't meet safety standards and add to environmental waste, so they're hoping this move helps level the playing field for local businesses.