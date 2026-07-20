Why AliExpress has been fined record €550m by EU

Henna Virkkunen, the European Commission's executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy, criticized AliExpress for not meeting its obligations under the DSA.

She said that the presence of counterfeit clothing, unsafe toys, and dangerous cosmetics on the platform isn't an inevitable part of online shopping but rather a failure on AliExpress's part.

Virkkunen stressed that risks should be systematically identified and addressed to ensure safe online shopping for consumers.