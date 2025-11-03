EU-India FTA talks: Top negotiators in New Delhi this week
Top EU negotiators are in New Delhi this week, sitting down with Indian officials to resolve outstanding issues in the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
After years of back-and-forth—and a recent visit by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to Brussels—both sides are hoping to wrap things up soon.
The talks cover goods, services, rules of origin, and technical and institutional matters.
What does the FTA mean for India and the EU?
This FTA could reshape the $136.5 billion trade in goods relationship between India and the EU, which is already India's biggest trading partner.
If it goes through, it could mean more opportunities for Indian exports (think jobs and growth) and easier market access for European companies.
But there are still some tricky issues on the table—like rules around steel, cars, sustainability standards, and new EU carbon taxes that could hit Indian exporters hard.
Both sides want a fair deal by December, but getting there will take some real compromise.