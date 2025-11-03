EU-India FTA talks: Top negotiators in New Delhi this week

What does the FTA mean for India and the EU?

This FTA could reshape the $136.5 billion trade in goods relationship between India and the EU, which is already India's biggest trading partner.

If it goes through, it could mean more opportunities for Indian exports (think jobs and growth) and easier market access for European companies.

But there are still some tricky issues on the table—like rules around steel, cars, sustainability standards, and new EU carbon taxes that could hit Indian exporters hard.

Both sides want a fair deal by December, but getting there will take some real compromise.