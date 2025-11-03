Pine Labs IPO: Payment giant's valuation drops 40% since 2022

Pine Labs trims fresh issue size to ₹2,080cr

Pine Labs has trimmed its fresh issue size to ₹2,080cr (from ₹2,600cr) and cut its offer for sale by nearly half.

CEO Amrish Rau emphasizes that investor trust is key as they push global growth.

Once just a point-of-sale provider, Pine Labs now offers digital payment services to almost a million merchants across 20 countries—and just turned profitable this June with ₹47.86 million in net profit.

With rivals like Razorpay and Paytm in the mix, their IPO highlights how Indian fintechs are making waves worldwide.