Flight canceled? You'll get a full refund, even if booked agent

The DGCA is planning new rules to make getting your money back for canceled flights a lot easier. Airlines would have to give full refunds—including taxes and fees—even if you booked through an agent or an online portal.

Airlines must process refunds within 21 working days If these rules kick in, airlines must process refunds within 21 working days.

Booked directly with the airline? You'll get a 48-hour window after booking to cancel or change your ticket without extra charges (except fare differences).

Just note: this doesn't apply if your flight leaves soon—within five days (domestic) or 15 days (international).

Free name correction for directly booked tickets You'd also get a free name correction if you report an error within 24 hours of booking directly through the airline website.

After the first two days, regular cancelation fees return for those who booked directly through the airline website.

If you have a medical emergency, airlines might offer a refund or credit shell.