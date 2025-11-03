Next Article
Zee Media appoints TV9's Raktimanu Das as new CEO
Business
Zee Media just picked Raktimanu Das to be its new CEO, starting November 4.
The board gave the green light, and now all that's left is the official paperwork.
Das is set to steer Zee Media's next chapter and shape where the company heads from here.
Das has over 20 years of media leadership experience
Das brings over 20 years of media leadership from big names like TV9 Network, Zee Entertainment, and Network18.
He's known for driving digital growth and leading teams through change—his last gig was Chief Growth Officer at TV9.
With advanced degrees in media management and operational research, he's expected to help Zee Media level up its digital content game.