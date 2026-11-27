EU mulls tech giants digital tax to fund €2tn budget
The European Union is thinking about adding a digital tax on tech giants like Google, Meta, and Amazon to help fund its massive €2 trillion budget.
The idea is to make companies with worldwide turnover above €750 million, with at least €50 million earned in Europe, contribute more, since they benefit so much from the EU market.
The US isn't thrilled and says this move unfairly targets American firms.
Antonio Costa revives digital tax proposal
EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to figure out how to raise money for their budget without putting extra pressure on individual countries.
European Council President Antonio Costa brought back the digital tax proposal, which has been floating around since 2018, with support from France, Denmark, Spain, and Italy.
Meanwhile, the US threatened new tariffs on the EU on Wednesday after a separate investigation into industrial overcapacity, but an EU diplomat who briefed reporters before the summit says it's only fair that big tech pays its share.