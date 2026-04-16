EU plans CBAM expansion, Indian exporters could face higher costs Business Apr 16, 2026

The European Union is planning to expand its carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) rules, and that could mean higher costs for Indian exporters, especially those sending steel, aluminum, and machinery to Europe.

Starting January 2028, around 180 more products could be hit with these measures, so Indian companies will need to step up their emissions tracking and green efforts if they want to stay competitive.