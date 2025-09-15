EU sanctions on Russia hit Indian oil firm Nayara

Nayara's Vadinar refinery is due for maintenance shutdown in February

The company's massive Vadinar refinery (handles 400,000 barrels a day) is due for a maintenance shutdown in February.

With Western supplies blocked, Nayara is looking at Russia and China for alternatives—but there are real worries about whether these will work as well or could affect output quality.

On top of that, since EU sanctions imposed in July kicked in, the refinery can only process Russian crude because payment issues have stopped deliveries from other countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

All this highlights how global politics can hit home—even at the fuel pump.