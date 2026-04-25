Why EU plans to help with Middle East energy infrastructure

The European Union is considering funding alternative energy routes in the Middle East to avoid conflict zones like the Strait of Hormuz. The decision comes after a fuel crisis and rising oil and gas prices due to the Iran war. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is ready to partner with Persian Gulf countries on new projects that would ensure uninterrupted energy supply to global markets.

Economic impact EU's energy crisis and economic impact The ongoing Iran conflict has severely affected global energy supply chains, with the Strait of Hormuz being a major chokepoint for oil and gas. The EU's energy bill has increased by €25 billion ($29.3 billion) in just over a month due to rising fuel prices. Von der Leyen emphasized the interconnectedness of European security, saying, "A threat to a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is a threat to a factory, for example, in Belgium."

Infrastructure development Diversifying export infrastructure and potential projects Von der Leyen has also proposed to work with Gulf countries on diversifying export infrastructure beyond the Hormuz Strait. She offered assistance in repairing energy infrastructure damaged by the ongoing war. However, neither she nor European Council President Antonio Costa have disclosed specific projects or timelines for these plans. The India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor was mentioned as a potential avenue for such initiatives at an upcoming summit between the EU and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

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