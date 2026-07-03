European auto slowdown delays projects at KPIT LTTS Tata Elxsi
Business
Europe's car industry is slowing down, and that's causing delays for Indian tech firms working on engineering projects: think KPIT Technologies, LTTS, and Tata Elxsi.
With clients tightening budgets and putting projects on hold, it's a tough time for companies that rely on global markets.
HCLTech wins $1.14B AI transformation deal
While auto-related work is stalling, HCLTech just landed a massive $1.14 billion deal to lead an AI transformation for a global client.
This move shows how Indian IT firms are pivoting toward AI and digital innovation, even when traditional sectors are struggling, making tech-led growth the new opportunity.