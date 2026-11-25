European Commission pitches €50B fund to boost EU quantum leadership
The European Commission just pitched a massive €50 billion fund to help Europe become a global powerhouse in quantum technology by 2030.
This move is part of the new Quantum Act, which is all about making the European Union less dependent on tech from outside, especially after worries about US companies' ability to use so-called "kill switches" to block their products from functioning in Europe.
Fund to back EU quantum firms
Even though around one third of the world's quantum companies are based in the European Union, it's still way behind the US and China when it comes to investment.
The new fund aims to support homegrown companies, close that funding gap, and make sure Europe stays competitive (and secure) as quantum tech takes off.