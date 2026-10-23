European Commission probes Booking.com over fake listings, phishing, DSA compliance
The European Commission is looking into Booking.com after reports of fake hotel listings and phishing scams on the site.
The investigation will check if Booking.com is following the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) that protect users from misleading or unsafe content, including how it handles scam listings and keeps personal data safe.
Officials are also reviewing whether paid search results are clearly labeled for users.
Booking.com faces rising scams, pledges cooperation
Booking.com handles about two-thirds of online hotel bookings in Europe, so these issues affect a lot of travelers.
Scams on the platform rose 500% between 2022 and 2024, with watchdogs even managing to create a fake listing as a test.
Booking.com says it's working closely with the European Commission and is "We remain committed to working with relevant governments, regulators, law enforcement and industry partners to combat cybercrime and online fraud, and protect travelers and partners."