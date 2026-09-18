European markets hold near highs as STOXX 600 falls 0.2%
European markets slipped a bit on Friday, with the STOXX 600 index down 0.2%.
Telecom companies took the biggest hit, but overall, markets are still holding near recent highs and could see their first weekly gain in three weeks.
This comes after a week packed with interest-rate decisions from major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.
Deutsche Telekom and Airtel Africa fall
Telecom stocks fell sharply: Deutsche Telekom dropped 3.1% and Airtel Africa slid 4.8%.
The food sector also struggled, especially with Nestle losing ground after its assets were seized in Russia.
Energy shares ticked down too, even though oil prices stayed above $100 a barrel.
Tech shares rise nearly 1%
Not all was gloomy: tech shares actually rose by nearly 1%, with companies like Aixtron and Infineon Technologies leading the way.
So while some sectors dragged things down, tech helped keep markets afloat this week.