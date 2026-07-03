European markets near record as STOXX 600 hits 649.86

Defense firms rally after Russia attack

Defense companies led the charge after Russia's deadliest attack on Ukraine this year sparked talk of more military spending.

Siemens jumped 1.7% on the DAX thanks to an analyst upgrade, and industrials plus financial services helped lift the mood further.

ECB President Christine Lagarde added some optimism, saying the risks to inflation and economic growth are now more balanced than they were a few weeks ago.

Trading was quieter because of the US holiday, with everyone watching global tensions and US monetary policy.