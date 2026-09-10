European shares make small comeback as markets await ECB, Lagarde
Business
European shares made a small comeback after their biggest drop in two months, with the STOXX 600 barely rising by 0.1%.
France's CAC 40 and London's FTSE 100 nudged higher, while Germany's DAX stayed flat.
Everyone's watching for the European Central Bank's expected interest rate hike and President Lagarde's take on inflation, especially since oil prices are climbing.
Primark warns sales could drop 3%
Brent crude is still above $100 a barrel thanks to Iran-US tensions messing up shipping routes, raising worries about energy costs and inflation.
This week's ECB decision is part of a big moment for global central banks, with the US Fed and Bank of Japan making moves soon too.
Meanwhile, Associated British Foods took a hit as Primark warned sales could drop by 3%.