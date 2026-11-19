European shares rebound after Anthropic's $81.3 billion Nasdaq debut
After three days of losses, European shares finally turned things around on Thursday, thanks to AI company Anthropic's massive $81.3 billion debut on the Nasdaq.
The tech sector led the charge, with semiconductor-related companies like ASML, STMicroelectronics, and Infineon jumping between 3% and 5.5%.
Commerzbank, UniCredit, Soitec up, Novartis down
Banks also helped lift the mood: Commerzbank and UniCredit both climbed after striking a deal with the German government over a takeover bid.
French semiconductor materials supplier Soitec surged 12.7% on a strong outlook for 2027.
But it wasn't all good news: Novartis slipped 2.5% after outlining medium-term sales growth targets at the lower end of its previously indicated range.