European shares slip as banks drag down financial sector

Investors are playing it safe right now, especially after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell didn't give any clear hints about future US interest rates. Italy's market did even worse than its neighbors, showing just how cautious everyone is feeling about economic changes.

Defense stocks rise 0.8%

Not everything was down—defense stocks actually rose 0.8% after former US President Trump voiced support for Ukraine's push to reclaim Russian-held territory.

Meanwhile, Germany's Lanxess tumbled over 5% after Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating from "buy" to "hold."

All in all, it's a reminder that global politics and big business moves can quickly shake up markets.