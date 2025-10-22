European stocks dip as global uncertainty weighs on investors
European stock markets edged down on Wednesday, with the STOXX 600 falling 0.3%.
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 also dipped, as investors weighed a mix of company results and ongoing global uncertainty.
Highlights from the market
Some sectors did better than others: aerospace and defense stocks climbed nearly 1%, helped by Hensoldt and Renk, while energy shares were up too. Tech stocks slid by almost 1%.
Barclays surprised with a £500 million share buyback, sending its shares up 2.7%.
On the flip side, L'Oreal dropped over 7% after reporting slower growth.
Meanwhile, UK's FTSE 100 actually rose by 0.5%, thanks to steady inflation data calming nerves about rising prices.
Why the global gloom?
With a planned summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart postponed and ambiguity lingering over a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and economic signals mixed, investors are playing it safe for now.
If you're watching markets or just curious about what shapes your financial world, these shifts show how global events can quickly ripple through everything from tech to beauty brands.