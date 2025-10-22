European stocks dip as global uncertainty weighs on investors

Highlights from the market

Some sectors did better than others: aerospace and defense stocks climbed nearly 1%, helped by Hensoldt and Renk, while energy shares were up too. Tech stocks slid by almost 1%.

Barclays surprised with a £500 million share buyback, sending its shares up 2.7%.

On the flip side, L'Oreal dropped over 7% after reporting slower growth.

Meanwhile, UK's FTSE 100 actually rose by 0.5%, thanks to steady inflation data calming nerves about rising prices.