European stocks fall after HSBC earnings miss pulls STOXX 600
Business
European stock markets slipped on Tuesday after HSBC reported weaker-than-expected earnings, partly reflecting slower growth in its wealth division.
The banking giant's shares dropped 6.9%, pulling the STOXX 600 index down by 0.2%.
Investors are worried about whether HSBC can keep up its revenue in a tough economic climate.
French stocks slide amid student protests
French markets took another hit thanks to ongoing student protests, despite some government efforts to calm things down.
Over the past week, French stocks have slid more than 2% as people worry about longer disruptions.
On the bright side, health care stocks like Novartis actually rose, helping to balance out some of the market's recent losses.
Overall, investors are juggling a lot of mixed signals and uncertainty right now.