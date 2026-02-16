European stocks gain as banks, insurers rally
European stocks edged higher on Monday, with the STOXX 600 index up 0.3%—helped by gains in banks and insurers.
This index covers nearly all major companies across Europe, so it's a pretty good snapshot of how the market's feeling.
Banks, insurers lead the charge
Despite worries over US tariffs, the STOXX 600 has notched its third straight weekly gain.
Banks jumped by 1.6%, insurers by 1%, showing fresh confidence after earlier fears about AI squeezing profits.
If you're watching markets or investing through ETFs or apps, these moves hint at growing optimism in Europe's financial sector.
Results season and industrial growth
Big names like Orange, Airbus, and BE Semiconductor are set to report results soon—so more market shifts could be ahead.
Meanwhile, eurozone industrial growth is slowing a bit but still positive at 1.3% year-on-year as investors anticipate that fiscal stimulus is reviving the sector.