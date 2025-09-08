European stocks gain despite looming no-confidence vote in France

Oil and gas stocks lead the way

Oil and gas stocks led the way, rising 1.2% after crude prices jumped on talk of new sanctions against Russian oil following strikes in Ukraine—overshadowing OPEC+'s output plans for now.

Meanwhile, Ryanair shares slipped 2% after a downgrade from Goldman Sachs, but Marks & Spencer got a boost (up 2.2%) thanks to an upgrade from Citi.

ASML also edged up as it is set to become Mistral AI's biggest shareholder, according to a Reuters report.