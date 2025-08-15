European stocks inch higher, main euro area index keeps winning
On August 15, European stocks inched higher—STOXX 600 was up 0.2%—thanks mostly to gains in mining and chemical companies.
The main Euro Area index kept its monthly winning streak alive, even as global economic signals stayed mixed.
NKT jumps 9%; Pandora's shares tumble nearly 12%
If you're watching markets or just curious about what moves Europe's economy, this is a snapshot of how different sectors are performing right now.
NKT, a Danish power cable company, jumped 9% after raising its outlook—a bright spot.
But not everyone had good news: Pandora's shares tumbled nearly 12% after missing revenue targets, and chipmaker ASML slipped on worries about weaker Chinese demand due to tariffs.
Investors cautiously optimistic about Europe
Despite some headwinds—like rising US producer prices (which makes an interest rate cut less likely) and fresh geopolitical tensions ahead of a US-Russia summit on Ukraine—investors stayed cautiously optimistic about Europe this August.
It's a reminder that even with global uncertainty, certain sectors can still shine.