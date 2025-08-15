European stocks inch higher, main euro area index keeps winning

NKT jumps 9%; Pandora's shares tumble nearly 12%

If you're watching markets or just curious about what moves Europe's economy, this is a snapshot of how different sectors are performing right now.

NKT, a Danish power cable company, jumped 9% after raising its outlook—a bright spot.

But not everyone had good news: Pandora's shares tumbled nearly 12% after missing revenue targets, and chipmaker ASML slipped on worries about weaker Chinese demand due to tariffs.