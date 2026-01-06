Next Article
European stocks keep climbing as Wall Street sets records
Business
European stock markets got a boost this Tuesday, following the upbeat mood from Wall Street.
The STOXX 600 hit a new record, and London's FTSE 100 also jumped, thanks to strong performances in oil and defense companies.
US markets set the pace, with energy and financial stocks leading the way.
What else is moving?
The US dollar stayed steady as everyone waits for Friday's jobs report—which could shape future interest rate cuts.
Meanwhile, German bond yields dipped a bit, and oil prices ticked up amid developments in Venezuela impacting supply expectations.