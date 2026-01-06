India's crude oil prices drop below $60/barrel for 1st time since 2021 Business Jan 06, 2026

India's average crude oil import price just slipped to $59.92 per barrel in January 2026, the lowest since early 2021.

That's down from $62.2 last month, and experts at SBI Research think it could fall further to around $53 by March and $51.85 by June.