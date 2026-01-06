YISU and Instamart launch quick commerce training for 5,000 youth
Young India Skills University (YISU) and Instamart plan to introduce a new program to help over 5,000 young people get job-ready for the fast-growing quick commerce sector.
The focus is on hands-on skills for roles in dark stores and retail operations, with the partnership recently sealed by YISU Vice-Chancellor V.L.V.S.S. Subba Rao and Swiggy Ltd Chief Human Resources Officer Girish Menon.
What's in the program?
The three-month course—put together by Scootsy (Swiggy's logistics arm) and YISU—blends classroom learning with real-world experience.
Students will pick up practical know-how for jobs like Store Manager Trainee, while Instamart brings in industry insights and YISU handles academics.
Plus, a new Training Lab and Centre of Excellence at YISU's Hyderabad campus will give learners even more ways to skill up for the future.