Silver prices hit record high after US-Venezuela clash

What's driving the surge?

Ross Maxwell of VT Markets said that the ongoing conflict is likely to keep pushing silver higher.

Renisha Chainani from Augmont pointed out that if prices stay above ₹251,000 per kilo (about $79/oz), we could soon see targets of $82 (₹255,000) or even $84 (₹260,000).

As she put it, "If prices sustain above this resistance, the next level to watch for is $82 (₹255,000) and $84 (₹260,000)."