Silver prices hit record high after US-Venezuela clash
Silver just reached an all-time high on India's MCX, jumping nearly 4% to ₹255,800 per kilogram after the US attack on Venezuela.
This spike comes as investors look for safer bets like silver and gold when global tensions heat up.
What's driving the surge?
Ross Maxwell of VT Markets said that the ongoing conflict is likely to keep pushing silver higher.
Renisha Chainani from Augmont pointed out that if prices stay above ₹251,000 per kilo (about $79/oz), we could soon see targets of $82 (₹255,000) or even $84 (₹260,000).
As she put it, "If prices sustain above this resistance, the next level to watch for is $82 (₹255,000) and $84 (₹260,000)."