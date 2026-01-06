SFIO charges Mehul Choksi, Chanda Kochhar in ₹13,000cr bank scam

How the scam worked—and what's happening now

Choksi and his team allegedly teamed up with Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials to fake Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit using the SWIFT system. This led to PNB losing over ₹6,000 crore.

They're charged with conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, falsification of records and bribery.

Meanwhile, Choksi was arrested in Belgium last April; after his extradition appeal was rejected there in December 2025, the next hearing of the SFIO complaint is scheduled for Mumbai this April.