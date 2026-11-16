European stocks near all-time highs amid rising AI spending doubts
European stocks are hovering near all-time highs, with the STOXX 600 inching up to 664.76 points.
While most other sectors edged higher, tech shares are under pressure as investors question if big spending on AI will keep paying off.
Everyone's watching for updates from NVIDIA and Anthropic's upcoming public debut to see where the AI trend is really headed.
Morgan Stanley rates European stocks overweight
Europe's markets have stayed pretty stable lately, helped by having less exposure to tech and a recent confidence boost from Morgan Stanley, which upgraded European stocks to "overweight."
Still, companies like Siemens Energy and Infineon have slipped because of doubts about AI-driven growth.
Most sectors made gains today, but basic resources took a hit as copper prices dropped thanks to a stronger US dollar, while silver prices declined.