European stocks notch longest winning streak since May
European stocks were set for their fifth straight weekly advance, with the STOXX 600 index on track to rise about 0.7% for the week.
The index is now flirting with record highs and showing real momentum.
Why does this matter?
If you're curious about where money's moving, this rally is being fueled by strong tech demand, including artificial intelligence, plus outperformance in healthcare and industrials.
Analysts expect an 8% total return from the STOXX 600, thanks to steady earnings and global economic growth—so Europe's market could be one to watch if you're thinking about investing or just want to stay in the loop.
What's behind the surge?
Tech led the charge as artificial intelligence demand continues. Healthcare and industrials also pushed things higher, while chemicals didn't keep pace.
Standout moment: Indra Sistemas's shares jumped after landing a €1 billion London contract—proof that big deals are still driving excitement in Europe's markets.