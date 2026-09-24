European stocks slip amid Middle East conflicts and U.S.-China talks

Defense companies like Saab and Hensoldt took a hit thanks to geopolitical worries.

On the flip side, Shelly Group shares jumped 6.2% after a takeover offer from Schneider.

Meanwhile, H&M's stock slid 2.5% despite beating profit expectations for summer months.

All eyes are now on an upcoming meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping, which could shake things up even more for the markets.