European stocks slip amid Middle East conflicts and U.S.-China talks
Business
European stocks slipped on Thursday, with investors feeling uneasy about ongoing Middle East conflicts and the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.
The main STOXX 600 index dropped 0.4%, and even high oil prices (more than $100 a barrel) couldn't give energy stocks much of a boost.
Shelly Group shares jump 6.2%
Defense companies like Saab and Hensoldt took a hit thanks to geopolitical worries.
On the flip side, Shelly Group shares jumped 6.2% after a takeover offer from Schneider.
Meanwhile, H&M's stock slid 2.5% despite beating profit expectations for summer months.
All eyes are now on an upcoming meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping, which could shake things up even more for the markets.