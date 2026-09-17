European stocks up after US hike, Bank of England eyed
Business
European stock markets got a boost on Thursday, with the STOXX 600 and Germany's DAX both ticking up.
The mood was upbeat after the US hiked interest rates, and now investors are watching the Bank of England decision.
Travel and technology rally, Bilfinger down
Travel and tech shares rallied thanks to lower oil prices and steadier bond markets, while energy stocks slipped a bit as oil stayed pricey despite Saudi Arabia offering more supply.
On the company front: Sodexo jumped 3.2% after some love from J.P. Morgan, but Bilfinger took a hard hit, down 24.2%, after cutting its 2026 outlook for the second time.